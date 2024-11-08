N’Guessan leads Kansas State against Cleveland State after 21-point showing

Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) at Kansas State Wildcats (1-0) New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State plays…

Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) at Kansas State Wildcats (1-0)

New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State plays Cleveland State after David N’Guessan scored 21 points in Kansas State’s 89-65 win against the New Orleans Privateers.

Kansas State finished 19-15 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Wildcats gave up 71.1 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

Cleveland State went 21-15 overall with a 6-10 record on the road a season ago. The Vikings allowed opponents to score 72.8 points per game and shot 45.4% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

