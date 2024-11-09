N’Guessan leads Kansas State against Cleveland State after 21-point game

Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) at Kansas State Wildcats (1-0) New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -19.5;…

Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) at Kansas State Wildcats (1-0)

New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -19.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State takes on Cleveland State after David N’Guessan scored 21 points in Kansas State’s 89-65 victory against the New Orleans Privateers.

Kansas State finished 19-15 overall last season while going 14-3 at home. The Wildcats averaged 12.3 points off of turnovers, 11.0 second-chance points and 16.9 bench points last season.

Cleveland State finished 6-10 on the road and 21-15 overall last season. The Vikings averaged 75.5 points per game last season, 13.2 from the free-throw line and 19.2 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

