Ngopot puts up 16 as UL Monroe knocks off Champion Christian 111-61

The Associated Press

November 5, 2024, 12:26 AM

MONROE, La. (AP) — Jerry Ngopot’s 16 points and five rebounds helped UL Monroe defeat Champion Christian 111-61 on Monday.

Makai Willis added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Warhawks. AD Diedhiou had 13 points and shot 6 of 7 from the field and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Christian Blair led the way for the Tigers with 10 points. Adrian Brown added nine points for Champion Christian. KJ Younge also put up seven points, four assists and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

