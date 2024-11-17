NgaNga leads San Jose State against UCSB after 29-point game

UCSB Gauchos (3-0) at San Jose State Spartans (1-3) San Jose, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos…

UCSB Gauchos (3-0) at San Jose State Spartans (1-3)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State plays UCSB after Sadraque NgaNga scored 29 points in San Jose State’s 93-56 victory against the Life Pacific Warriors.

San Jose State finished 9-23 overall with a 6-9 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Spartans averaged 69.6 points per game last season, 9.3 from the free-throw line and 24.9 from deep.

UCSB finished 16-15 overall a season ago while going 6-7 on the road. The Gauchos averaged 4.9 steals, 3.2 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

