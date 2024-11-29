Newton leads George Mason against James Madison after 26-point game

George Mason Patriots (4-3) at James Madison Dukes (4-3) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -1.5;…

George Mason Patriots (4-3) at James Madison Dukes (4-3)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -1.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces James Madison after Woody Newton scored 26 points in George Mason’s 100-55 victory over the Ferrum Panthers.

The Dukes are 2-0 in home games. James Madison ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Hutchins-Everett averaging 4.1.

The Patriots have gone 0-2 away from home. George Mason averages 81.6 points and has outscored opponents by 16.7 points per game.

James Madison averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 6.9 per game George Mason gives up. George Mason has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 47.9% shooting opponents of James Madison have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Brown is shooting 45.8% and averaging 15.3 points for the Dukes.

Darius Maddox is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Patriots.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.