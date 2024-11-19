Newell, Demary lead Georgia to 93-45 win over Alabama A&M

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Asa Newell scored 17 points, Silas Demary Jr. had 15 and Georgia remained unbeaten with a…

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Asa Newell scored 17 points, Silas Demary Jr. had 15 and Georgia remained unbeaten with a 93-45 win over Alabama A&M on Tuesday night.

Newell, a freshman forward who came in averaging 16.8 points per game to lead the Bulldogs, was 7 of 8 from the floor while Demary made 9 of 11 free throws.

Georgia (5-0) extended its home win streak versus nonconference opponents to 22.

Tyrin Lawrence added 12 points plus six steals and Somto Cyril had 11 points and nine rebounds for Georgia, which shot 53%, made nine 3-pointers and went to the line for 41 free throws, making 28. Georgia was plus-25 on the boards.

Dylan McLean scored 11 points to lead Alabama A&M (3-2), which came in averaging 99.5 points per game, fifth in the nation. The visitors shot only 30% to 53% for Georgia.

Georgia led 46-25 at halftime with Demary scoring 10 points. A 21-4 run early in the second half when Blue Cain made a trio of 3-pointers quickly put the game away.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.