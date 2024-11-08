Live Radio
Newby scores 33 as UNC Wilmington takes down Georgia Southern 92-84

The Associated Press

November 8, 2024, 10:57 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Newby’s 33 points led UNC Wilmington over Georgia Southern 92-84 on Friday night.

Newby shot 6 for 11 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 19 of 21 from the free-throw line for the Seahawks (2-0). Khamari McGriff added 21 points while going 7 of 9 and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line while they also had 12 rebounds and three blocks. Noah Ross shot 3 of 7 from the field and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Dontae Horne finished with 23 points for the Eagles (1-1). Adante’ Holiman added 14 points for Georgia Southern. Bradley Douglas also put up 12 points.

Newby scored 11 points in the first half and UNC Wilmington went into the break trailing 37-34. Josh Corbin scored the final six points for UNC Wilmington to finish off the eight-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

