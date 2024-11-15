Newby leads UNC Wilmington against South Carolina Upstate after 33-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-0) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-3) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-0) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-3)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -8.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington plays South Carolina Upstate after Donovan Newby scored 33 points in UNC Wilmington’s 92-84 victory against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

South Carolina Upstate went 10-20 overall with a 6-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Spartans averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 8.8 second-chance points and 3.3 bench points last season.

UNC Wilmington went 21-10 overall with a 10-6 record on the road last season. The Seahawks gave up 71.0 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

