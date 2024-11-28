New Orleans takes on Baylor, seeks to halt 6-game skid

New Orleans Privateers (0-6) at Baylor Bears (5-2) Waco, Texas; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans heads into…

New Orleans Privateers (0-6) at Baylor Bears (5-2)

Waco, Texas; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans heads into the matchup with Baylor as losers of six straight games.

The Bears are 3-0 on their home court. Baylor is seventh in the Big 12 with 17.7 assists per game led by Jada Walker averaging 5.7.

The Privateers are 0-5 on the road. New Orleans averages 23.2 turnovers per game and is 0-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Baylor makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than New Orleans has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). New Orleans averages 54.3 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 56.6 Baylor allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is shooting 52.7% and averaging 15.4 points for the Bears.

Jayla Kimbrough is averaging 13.3 points for the Privateers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.