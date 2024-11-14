New Orleans Privateers and the Lindenwood Lions meet

Lindenwood Lions (1-1) vs. New Orleans Privateers (0-2) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -1;…

Lindenwood Lions (1-1) vs. New Orleans Privateers (0-2)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -1; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will take on Lindenwood at UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

New Orleans finished 10-23 overall with a 5-7 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Privateers averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 34.7 in the paint, 15.4 off of turnovers and 12.1 on fast breaks.

Lindenwood finished 9-22 overall with a 6-7 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Lions averaged 65.1 points per game last season, 27.8 in the paint, 11.7 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

