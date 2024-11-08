New Orleans plays Troy in cross-conference game

Troy Trojans (1-0) at New Orleans Privateers (0-1) New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on…

Troy Trojans (1-0) at New Orleans Privateers (0-1)

New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on Troy in out-of-conference action.

New Orleans went 10-23 overall with a 7-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Privateers averaged 11.8 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

Troy went 13-6 in Sun Belt action and 5-9 on the road last season. The Trojans gave up 70.7 points per game while committing 19.3 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

