Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » New Orleans plays Troy…

New Orleans plays Troy in cross-conference game

The Associated Press

November 8, 2024, 3:22 AM

Troy Trojans (1-0) at New Orleans Privateers (0-1)

New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on Troy in out-of-conference action.

New Orleans went 10-23 overall with a 7-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Privateers averaged 11.8 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

Troy went 13-6 in Sun Belt action and 5-9 on the road last season. The Trojans gave up 70.7 points per game while committing 19.3 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up