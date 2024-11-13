New Orleans faces Lindenwood in Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Lindenwood Lions (1-1) vs. New Orleans Privateers (0-2) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes…

Lindenwood Lions (1-1) vs. New Orleans Privateers (0-2)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on Lindenwood in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

New Orleans finished 10-23 overall with a 5-7 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Privateers averaged 11.8 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

Lindenwood finished 9-22 overall with a 6-7 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Lions averaged 65.1 points per game while shooting 40.3% from the field and 28.3% from deep last season.

