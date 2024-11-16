New Mexico visits No. 22 St. John’s following Dent’s 25-point game

New Mexico Lobos (3-0) at St. John’s Red Storm (3-0) New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico…

New Mexico Lobos (3-0) at St. John’s Red Storm (3-0)

New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico visits No. 22 St. John’s after Donovan Dent scored 25 points in New Mexico’s 100-81 win over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

St. John’s went 20-13 overall a season ago while going 12-4 at home. The Red Storm allowed opponents to score 71.9 points per game and shoot 43.3% from the field last season.

New Mexico finished 26-10 overall with a 5-6 record on the road last season. The Lobos shot 45.5% from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

