New Mexico State squares off against Pepperdine

Pepperdine Waves (1-5) vs. New Mexico State Aggies (3-2) Tempe, Arizona; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -4.5;…

Pepperdine Waves (1-5) vs. New Mexico State Aggies (3-2)

Tempe, Arizona; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -4.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State takes on Pepperdine in Tempe, Arizona.

The Aggies are 3-2 in non-conference play. New Mexico State ranks ninth in college basketball with 13.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Carpenter averaging 3.4 offensive boards.

The Waves have a 1-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Pepperdine averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

New Mexico State’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game New Mexico State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Cook is scoring 13.4 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Aggies.

Stefan Todorovic averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, scoring 19.3 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.