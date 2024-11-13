New Mexico State hosts Texas A&M-CC after Jackson’s 24-point performance

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-2) at New Mexico State Aggies (2-0) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-2) at New Mexico State Aggies (2-0)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State faces Texas A&M-CC after Zawdie Jackson scored 24 points in New Mexico State’s 75-63 win over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

New Mexico State went 13-19 overall with a 12-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Aggies averaged 67.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.4 last season.

Texas A&M-CC went 21-12 overall with an 8-7 record on the road last season. The Islanders averaged 14.7 assists per game on 26.9 made field goals last season.

