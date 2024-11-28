New Mexico State faces Pepperdine

Pepperdine Waves (1-5) vs. New Mexico State Aggies (3-2) Tempe, Arizona; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine and New…

Pepperdine Waves (1-5) vs. New Mexico State Aggies (3-2)

Tempe, Arizona; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine and New Mexico State square off in Tempe, Arizona.

The Aggies have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. New Mexico State has a 1-2 record against teams over .500.

The Waves have a 1-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Pepperdine ranks eighth in the WCC shooting 30.3% from 3-point range.

New Mexico State’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine has shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points greater than the 35.7% shooting opponents of New Mexico State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Cook is shooting 36.2% and averaging 13.4 points for the Aggies.

Stefan Todorovic is averaging 19.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Waves.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.