New Mexico State faces Dayton on 3-game win streak

New Mexico State Aggies (3-0) at Dayton Flyers (4-0)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State will attempt to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Dayton.

Dayton finished 15-0 at home last season while going 25-8 overall. The Flyers allowed opponents to score 66.5 points per game and shoot 41.9% from the field last season.

New Mexico State finished 13-19 overall with a 1-13 record on the road last season. The Aggies averaged 67.7 points per game last season, 26.9 in the paint, 12.2 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

