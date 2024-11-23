New Mexico State Aggies set to play the UNLV Rebels Saturday

New Mexico State Aggies (3-1) at UNLV Rebels (3-1) Las Vegas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -11.5;…

New Mexico State Aggies (3-1) at UNLV Rebels (3-1)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -11.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV plays New Mexico State.

UNLV finished 21-13 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Rebels gave up 68.9 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

New Mexico State finished 1-13 on the road and 13-19 overall a season ago. The Aggies averaged 11.2 assists per game on 24.1 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

