New Mexico State Aggies face the No. 5 Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns (4-0) vs. New Mexico State Aggies (3-1) Estero, Florida; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State…

Texas Longhorns (4-0) vs. New Mexico State Aggies (3-1)

Estero, Florida; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State will square off against No. 5 Texas at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

New Mexico State finished 13-18 overall with a 6-7 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Aggies averaged 60.5 points per game last season, 11.2 from the free-throw line and 12.6 from deep.

Texas finished 33-5 overall with a 32-3 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Longhorns allowed opponents to score 57.7 points per game and shot 38.4% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.