New Mexico State Aggies and the Santa Clara Broncos square off in Estero, Florida

Santa Clara Broncos (3-3) vs. New Mexico State Aggies (3-2)

Estero, Florida; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State plays Santa Clara at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

The Aggies are 3-2 in non-conference play. New Mexico State is eighth in the CUSA with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Fanta Gassama averaging 2.2.

The Broncos are 3-3 in non-conference play. Santa Clara ranks fourth in the WCC with 15.2 assists per game led by Madison Naro averaging 4.3.

New Mexico State scores 66.2 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 66.0 Santa Clara gives up. Santa Clara averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than New Mexico State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Kaiser is shooting 53.0% and averaging 20.2 points for the Aggies.

Olivia Pollerd is averaging 20.8 points and two blocks for the Broncos.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

