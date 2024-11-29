Live Radio
New Mexico State Aggies and the No. 5 Texas Longhorns square off

The Associated Press

November 29, 2024, 3:41 AM

Texas Longhorns (4-0) vs. New Mexico State Aggies (3-1)

Estero, Florida; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State will play No. 5 Texas at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

New Mexico State finished 13-18 overall with a 6-7 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Aggies averaged 60.5 points per game while shooting 40.2% from the field and 30.8% from behind the arc last season.

Texas finished 33-5 overall with a 32-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Longhorns allowed opponents to score 57.7 points per game and shot 38.4% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

