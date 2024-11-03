Live Radio
New Mexico opens season at home against Nicholls State

The Associated Press

November 3, 2024, 2:43 AM

Nicholls State Colonels at New Mexico Lobos

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico starts the season at home against Nicholls State.

New Mexico finished 26-10 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Lobos gave up 70.7 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

Nicholls State went 20-14 overall a season ago while going 8-9 on the road. The Colonels averaged 73.9 points per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point distance last season.

