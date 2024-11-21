New Mexico Lobos to host the Grambling Tigers Thursday

Grambling Tigers (1-2) at New Mexico Lobos (3-1) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -18.5;…

Grambling Tigers (1-2) at New Mexico Lobos (3-1)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -18.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts Grambling.

New Mexico went 13-3 at home last season while going 26-10 overall. The Lobos averaged 8.7 steals, 4.9 blocks and 9.8 turnovers per game last season.

Grambling finished 7-9 on the road and 21-15 overall last season. The Tigers averaged 14.7 points off of turnovers, 10.3 second-chance points and 5.6 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

