New Mexico Lobos and the USC Trojans square off in Palm Desert, California

USC Trojans (5-2) vs. New Mexico Lobos (5-2)

Palm Desert, California; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico squares off against USC at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

The Lobos have a 5-2 record in non-conference games. New Mexico scores 85.0 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Trojans are 5-2 in non-conference play. USC is 1-0 in one-possession games.

New Mexico’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that USC allows. USC has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of New Mexico have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Dent is shooting 50.6% and averaging 18.9 points for the Lobos.

Chibuzo Agbo is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 11.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

