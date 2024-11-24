New Mexico hosts Texas Southern after Posey’s 26-point game

Texas Southern Tigers (0-4) at New Mexico Lobos (4-1) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos…

Texas Southern Tigers (0-4) at New Mexico Lobos (4-1)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -23.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern takes on New Mexico after Duane Posey scored 26 points in Texas Southern’s 97-82 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Lobos are 3-0 on their home court. New Mexico is fourth in the MWC with 40.8 points per game in the paint led by Nelly Junior Joseph averaging 12.0.

Texas Southern finished 16-17 overall with a 6-11 record on the road a season ago. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 71.1 points per game and shot 42.5% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.