New Mexico hosts Texas A&M-CC for out-of-conference game

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-1) at New Mexico Lobos (2-0)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico takes on Texas A&M-CC in non-conference action.

New Mexico went 26-10 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Lobos averaged 16.5 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second-chance points and 18.4 bench points last season.

Texas A&M-CC finished 15-6 in Southland play and 8-7 on the road last season. The Islanders allowed opponents to score 66.7 points per game and shot 40.7% from the field last season.

