New Mexico hosts Nicholls State for season opener

Nicholls State Colonels at New Mexico Lobos Albuquerque, New Mexico; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts Nicholls…

Nicholls State Colonels at New Mexico Lobos

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts Nicholls State for the season opener.

New Mexico finished 26-10 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Lobos averaged 81.0 points per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 32.8% from deep last season.

Nicholls State finished 8-9 on the road and 20-14 overall a season ago. The Colonels allowed opponents to score 73.9 points per game and shot 43.4% from the field last season.

