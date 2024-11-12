New Mexico and Texas A&M-CC set for cross-conference game

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-1) at New Mexico Lobos (2-0) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-1) at New Mexico Lobos (2-0)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -16.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico and Texas A&M-CC play in non-conference action.

New Mexico went 26-10 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Lobos averaged 16.5 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second-chance points and 18.4 bench points last season.

Texas A&M-CC finished 15-6 in Southland action and 8-7 on the road last season. The Islanders averaged 8.8 steals, 2.9 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

