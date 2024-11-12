New Hampshire Wildcats to square off against the Fairfield Stags Tuesday

Fairfield Stags (0-2) at New Hampshire Wildcats (1-2) Durham, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -1.5;…

Fairfield Stags (0-2) at New Hampshire Wildcats (1-2)

Durham, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire hosts Fairfield.

New Hampshire went 16-15 overall with a 9-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Wildcats shot 41.4% from the field and 32.4% from 3-point range last season.

Fairfield finished 10-6 on the road and 24-13 overall last season. The Stags averaged 75.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.0 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

