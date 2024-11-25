New Hampshire visits Columbia after De La Rosa’s 37-point showing

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-7) at Columbia Lions (7-0) New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -16; over/under…

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-7) at Columbia Lions (7-0)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -16; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia faces New Hampshire after Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored 37 points in Columbia’s 82-63 win over the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Lions have gone 4-0 in home games. Columbia ranks fifth in the Ivy League with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Blair Thompson averaging 4.0.

The Wildcats have gone 0-4 away from home. New Hampshire is 2-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Columbia averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 8.2 per game New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire averages 66.9 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 70.4 Columbia allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: De La Rosa is shooting 52.6% from beyond the arc with 4.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 24 points and two steals.

Anthony McComb III is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.6 points for the Wildcats.

