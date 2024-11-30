New Hampshire takes on Dartmouth, looks to stop 3-game slide

New Hampshire Wildcats (4-4) at Dartmouth Big Green (2-2) Hanover, New Hampshire; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire…

New Hampshire Wildcats (4-4) at Dartmouth Big Green (2-2)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire aims to end its three-game skid with a win against Dartmouth.

Dartmouth went 4-9 at home a season ago while going 7-19 overall. The Big Green averaged 48.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 58.4 last season.

The Wildcats are 2-3 on the road. New Hampshire is 2-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

