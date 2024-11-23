New Hampshire plays Marist on 4-game road skid

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-6) at Marist Red Foxes (3-1) Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red…

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-6) at Marist Red Foxes (3-1)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -10.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire will try to break its four-game road slide when the Wildcats take on Marist.

Marist went 18-13 overall with a 9-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Red Foxes averaged 6.8 steals, 2.8 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.

The Wildcats have gone 0-3 away from home. New Hampshire is sixth in the America East scoring 69.1 points per game and is shooting 42.0%.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

