New Hampshire faces Fordham, aims to stop road slide

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-8) at Fordham Rams (3-5)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire visits Fordham looking to break its six-game road slide.

The Rams have gone 2-1 in home games. Fordham is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 0-5 on the road. New Hampshire allows 75.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.8 points per game.

Fordham is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 44.8% New Hampshire allows to opponents. New Hampshire averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Fordham allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Johnson III is scoring 18.3 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Rams.

Davide Poser averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 48.6% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

