Nevada Wolf Pack take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-1) vs. Nevada Wolf Pack (5-1)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -5.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada squares off against Oklahoma State in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Wolf Pack have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. Nevada is 4-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cowboys have a 4-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Oklahoma State is 1-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Nevada averages 77.0 points per game, equal to what Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State averages 19.2 more points per game (82.4) than Nevada allows (63.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Davidson is scoring 16.0 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Wolf Pack.

Bryce Thompson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.