Nevada Wolf Pack and the VCU Rams meet in Charleston, South Carolina

VCU Rams (4-1) vs. Nevada Wolf Pack (4-1)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada takes on VCU at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Wolf Pack are 4-1 in non-conference play. Nevada is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Rams are 4-1 in non-conference play. VCU has a 4-1 record against opponents over .500.

Nevada makes 52.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 16.0 percentage points higher than VCU has allowed to its opponents (36.1%). VCU averages 11.6 more points per game (75.2) than Nevada gives up to opponents (63.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Davidson is shooting 64.1% and averaging 16.2 points for the Wolf Pack.

Joe Bamisile is averaging 18.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Rams.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

