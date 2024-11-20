Nevada Wolf Pack and the Vanderbilt Commodores meet

Vanderbilt Commodores (4-0) vs. Nevada Wolf Pack (4-0) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nevada will take…

Vanderbilt Commodores (4-0) vs. Nevada Wolf Pack (4-0)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada will take on Vanderbilt at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.

Nevada went 26-8 overall with a 13-2 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Wolf Pack averaged 75.9 points per game last season, 29.2 in the paint, 15.1 off of turnovers and 7.7 on fast breaks.

Vanderbilt went 9-23 overall with a 5-8 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Commodores averaged 6.1 steals, 2.8 blocks and 9.6 turnovers per game last season.

