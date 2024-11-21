Nevada Wolf Pack and the Vanderbilt Commodores meet

Vanderbilt Commodores (4-0) vs. Nevada Wolf Pack (4-0) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack…

Vanderbilt Commodores (4-0) vs. Nevada Wolf Pack (4-0)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -3.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada will face Vanderbilt at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.

Nevada went 26-8 overall with a 13-2 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Wolf Pack averaged 75.9 points per game while shooting 47.4% from the field and 36.3% from deep last season.

Vanderbilt went 9-23 overall with a 5-8 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Commodores allowed opponents to score 75.9 points per game and shot 45.6% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.