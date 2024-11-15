Nevada puts home win streak on the line against Santa Clara

Santa Clara Broncos (1-2) at Nevada Wolf Pack (3-0) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nevada will try…

Santa Clara Broncos (1-2) at Nevada Wolf Pack (3-0)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Wolf Pack play Santa Clara.

Nevada finished 15-2 at home a season ago while going 26-8 overall. The Wolf Pack averaged 6.3 steals, 3.6 blocks and 9.6 turnovers per game last season.

Santa Clara went 20-13 overall with a 5-6 record on the road last season. The Broncos averaged 76.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.2 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

