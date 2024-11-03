Nevada hosts Sam Houston in season opener

Sam Houston Bearkats at Nevada Wolf Pack Reno, Nevada; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -9; over/under…

Sam Houston Bearkats at Nevada Wolf Pack

Reno, Nevada; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -9; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada opens the season at home against Sam Houston.

Nevada went 26-8 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Wolf Pack averaged 75.9 points per game last season, 29.2 in the paint, 15.1 off of turnovers and 7.7 on fast breaks.

Sam Houston went 21-12 overall last season while going 7-9 on the road. The Bearkats averaged 72.2 points per game last season, 30.2 in the paint, 15.7 off of turnovers and 12.1 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

