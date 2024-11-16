Nevada faces Santa Clara, aims for 4th straight home win

Santa Clara Broncos (1-2) at Nevada Wolf Pack (3-0) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack…

Santa Clara Broncos (1-2) at Nevada Wolf Pack (3-0)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -7.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts Santa Clara aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

Nevada finished 26-8 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Wolf Pack averaged 6.3 steals, 3.6 blocks and 9.6 turnovers per game last season.

Santa Clara went 20-13 overall last season while going 5-6 on the road. The Broncos gave up 72.2 points per game while committing 18.0 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.