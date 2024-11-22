Nesbitt’s 13 lead Wyoming over SE Louisiana 64-61

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Jordan Nesbitt had 13 points and 15 rebounds as Wyoming beat SE Louisiana 64-61 on Friday…

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Jordan Nesbitt had 13 points and 15 rebounds as Wyoming beat SE Louisiana 64-61 on Friday night.

Kam Burton made a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to pull SE Louisiana within 63-61. Obi Agbim went 1 of 2 at the free-throw line for a three-point lead. Jakevion Buckley missed a 3 at the buzzer.

Agbim scored 11 points while shooting 2 for 9 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Cowboys (4-1).

Burton led the way for the Lions (2-3) with 20 points and three steals. Sam Hines Jr. added 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

A.J. Wills scored eight points in the first half for Wyoming, which led 36-26 at halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

