Nendah Tarke scores 24 to help Towson defeat Morgan State 64-60

BALTIMORE (AP) — Nendah Tarke’s 24 points helped Towson defeat Morgan State 64-60 on Sunday night.

Tarke added seven rebounds for the Tigers (4-2). Tomiwa Sulaiman scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds. Christian May scored nine.

The Bears (3-5) were led in scoring by Wynston Tabbs with 19 points. Kameron Hobbs had 13 points and Ahmarie Simpkins finished with nine points, three steals and two blocks.

Towson went into halftime leading Morgan State 35-26. Tarke scored 14 points in the half. Towson used a 7-0 run in the second half to build an 11-point lead at 58-47 with 5:51 left in the half before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

