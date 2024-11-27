Nelson scores 20, Eastern Michigan beats Northern Arizona 72-68

HOUSTON (AP) — Da’Sean Nelson had 20 points in Eastern Michigan’s 72-68 victory over Northern Arizona on Tuesday. Nelson also…

HOUSTON (AP) — Da’Sean Nelson had 20 points in Eastern Michigan’s 72-68 victory over Northern Arizona on Tuesday.

Nelson also had seven rebounds for the Eagles (5-2). Christian Henry shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 5 from the line to add 15 points. Jalen Terry had 11 points and shot 4 for 10, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Trenton McLaughlin led the Lumberjacks (5-2) in scoring, finishing with 25 points. Jayden Jackson added 16 points and 11 rebounds for Northern Arizona. Carson Towt finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Eastern Michigan went into the half leading Northern Arizona 37-23. Henry put up nine points in the half. Eastern Michigan pulled off the victory after an 11-3 second-half run erased a four-point deficit and gave them the lead at 66-62 with 1:22 remaining in the half. Nelson scored 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.