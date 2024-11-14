Nelson leads Utah Valley against North Dakota after 21-point performance

Utah Valley Wolverines (2-0) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (1-1) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Utah Valley Wolverines (2-0) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (1-1)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -6; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley faces North Dakota after Dominick Nelson scored 21 points in Utah Valley’s 89-60 win against the UTEP Miners.

North Dakota finished 18-14 overall with a 9-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Fightin’ Hawks averaged 75.3 points per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 32.6% from behind the arc last season.

Utah Valley went 16-16 overall a season ago while going 5-10 on the road. The Wolverines averaged 68.7 points per game last season, 35.2 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 11.3 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

