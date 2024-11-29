Nelson and Eastern Michigan host Detroit Mercy

Detroit Mercy Titans (3-5) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-2) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan plays…

Detroit Mercy Titans (3-5) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-2)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan plays Detroit Mercy after Da’Sean Nelson scored 20 points in Eastern Michigan’s 72-68 win over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Eagles are 1-0 in home games. Eastern Michigan is seventh in the MAC with 13.1 assists per game led by Christian Henry averaging 3.4.

The Titans are 1-2 on the road. Detroit Mercy ranks fifth in the Horizon League allowing 71.1 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

Eastern Michigan’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy has shot at a 40.5% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Eastern Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Terry is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Eagles.

Orlando Lovejoy is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Titans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.