Neely’s 21 lead Albany over Siena 70-60

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Neely’s 21 points helped Albany defeat Siena 70-60 on Saturday night.

Neely also had eight rebounds for the Great Danes (3-1). Kacper Klaczek scored 12 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. Byron Joshua had 11 points and went 4 of 10 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range).

Marcus Jackson led the Saints (3-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Brendan Coyle added 11 points and two steals for Siena. Major Freeman also had 11 points.

