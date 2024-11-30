Nebraska takes on North Florida after Essegian’s 29-point outing

North Florida Ospreys (5-2) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-1) Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska faces North Florida…

North Florida Ospreys (5-2) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-1)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska faces North Florida after Connor Essegian scored 29 points in Nebraska’s 96-79 win over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Cornhuskers are 4-0 in home games. Nebraska is 4-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Ospreys are 3-1 on the road. North Florida leads the ASUN with 16.3 assists. Jaylen Smith paces the Ospreys with 5.6.

Nebraska’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game North Florida allows. North Florida averages 19.4 more points per game (86.7) than Nebraska allows to opponents (67.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Williams is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Cornhuskers.

Josh Harris is averaging 15.4 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Ospreys.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

