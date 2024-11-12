Nebraska plays Fairleigh Dickinson in non-conference action

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (1-2) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts Fairleigh Dickinson…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (1-2) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts Fairleigh Dickinson in non-conference action.

Nebraska finished 18-1 at home a season ago while going 23-11 overall. The Cornhuskers averaged 77.7 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 35.7% from behind the arc last season.

Fairleigh Dickinson finished 15-17 overall with an 8-9 record on the road last season. The Knights gave up 77.6 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

