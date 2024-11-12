Nebraska plays Fairleigh Dickinson in non-conference action

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (1-2) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0)
Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts Fairleigh Dickinson in non-conference action.
Nebraska finished 18-1 at home a season ago while going 23-11 overall. The Cornhuskers averaged 77.7 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 35.7% from behind the arc last season.
Fairleigh Dickinson finished 15-17 overall with an 8-9 record on the road last season. The Knights gave up 77.6 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
