Nebraska hosts UT Rio Grande Valley to start season

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts UT Rio Grande Valley for the season opener.

Nebraska went 18-1 at home a season ago while going 23-11 overall. The Cornhuskers shot 45.2% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range last season.

UT Rio Grande Valley went 6-25 overall with a 1-13 record on the road a season ago. The Vaqueros averaged 70.4 points per game while shooting 41.9% from the field and 29.3% from behind the arc last season.

