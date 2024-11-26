Nebraska hosts Bruns and South Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (6-2) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-1) Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits Nebraska…

South Dakota Coyotes (6-2) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-1)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits Nebraska after Paul Bruns scored 20 points in South Dakota’s 112-50 win over the Randall Saints.

The Cornhuskers have gone 3-0 in home games. Nebraska ranks ninth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.0 points while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

The Coyotes are 1-2 on the road. South Dakota averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Nebraska’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game South Dakota gives up. South Dakota averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 10.4 per game Nebraska gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Williams is shooting 42.1% and averaging 18.2 points for the Cornhuskers.

Isaac Bruns is averaging 12.9 points for the Coyotes.

